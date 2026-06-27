DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar airport issue advisory ahead of barsi of Baba Jawand Singh on July 2

Amritsar airport issue advisory ahead of barsi of Baba Jawand Singh on July 2

In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims and extensive security arrangements, heavy traffic congestion is expected on roads connecting Amritsar city to the airport, particularly on July 2

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:14 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar. File photo
Advertisement

Authorities at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar have issued an advisory for devotees planning to attend the annual barsi (death anniversary) of Baba Jawand Singh at the gurdwara situated inside the airport premises.

Advertisement

According to the advisory, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the shrine from June 26 to July 2, with an estimated gathering of six to seven lakh devotees on the main day of the religious event.

Advertisement

In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims and extensive security arrangements, heavy traffic congestion is expected on roads connecting Amritsar city to the airport, particularly on July 2.

Advertisement

Authorities have advised air passengers to carefully plan their journey and allow sufficient additional travel time to avoid delays.

Passengers have also been urged to arrive at the airport well in advance to complete check-in, security screening and other travel formalities without inconvenience.

Advertisement

The advisory further appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic police and other authorities to ensure the smooth movement of both pilgrims and airport-bound passengers during the week-long religious event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts