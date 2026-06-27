Amritsar airport issue advisory ahead of barsi of Baba Jawand Singh on July 2
In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims and extensive security arrangements, heavy traffic congestion is expected on roads connecting Amritsar city to the airport, particularly on July 2
Authorities at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar have issued an advisory for devotees planning to attend the annual barsi (death anniversary) of Baba Jawand Singh at the gurdwara situated inside the airport premises.
According to the advisory, a large number of devotees are expected to visit the shrine from June 26 to July 2, with an estimated gathering of six to seven lakh devotees on the main day of the religious event.
In view of the anticipated influx of pilgrims and extensive security arrangements, heavy traffic congestion is expected on roads connecting Amritsar city to the airport, particularly on July 2.
Authorities have advised air passengers to carefully plan their journey and allow sufficient additional travel time to avoid delays.
Passengers have also been urged to arrive at the airport well in advance to complete check-in, security screening and other travel formalities without inconvenience.
The advisory further appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic police and other authorities to ensure the smooth movement of both pilgrims and airport-bound passengers during the week-long religious event.