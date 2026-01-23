DT
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar airport narcotics seizure: Kingpin among three arrested by NCB

Amritsar airport narcotics seizure: Kingpin among three arrested by NCB

Woman’s arrest with banned substance unravels network

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Days after the arrest of a woman from Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport with over 1 kg of narcotics, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested her three accomplices, including the kingpin, identified as Shammi, a resident of Islamabad area.

The other two associates arrested include Parminder Singh of Mohali and Rana Pratap of Cheema village here.

The arrests followed the seizure of 1.5 kilograms of heroin from Aarti Kaur (19), who was held at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport after arriving from Thailand. Acting on her statements, the NCB traced the supply chain and identified the key handlers involved in the smuggling operation.

Aarti, Parminder Singh and Rana Pratap are scheduled to be produced before the court again on Friday after the expiry of their remand. The alleged kingpin, Shammi, was produced before the court on Thursday which remanded him to two days of custody in view of the gravity of the offence.

According to NCB officials, Shammi is a repeat offender with three to four previous cases of drug trafficking registered against him. He runs a home-care service and is suspected to have used his network to recruit young women as couriers for smuggling narcotics from abroad. Investigators are now examining whether multiple women were earlier used to bring heroin consignments from Thailand and other countries.

During the interrogation, Aarti revealed that she had been in contact with Shammi and his associates for nearly two years. Facing acute financial hardship, she had approached them while searching for employment in the home-care sector. The accused allegedly exploited her circumstances by promising to send her to the United States for work.

As per the investigation, she was told that she would first need to travel to a few foreign countries to get visas stamped on her passport before moving to the US. On this pretext, she was sent to Thailand, where she allegedly came in contact with Pakistani and Afghan drug traffickers linked to the syndicate, who handed over the heroin consignment to her.

On her return to Amritsar on January 10, NCB officials intercepted her at the airport and recovered 1.5 kilograms of heroin from her possession. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and uncover the full extent of the international drug trafficking operation.

