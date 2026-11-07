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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar airport yet to get shuttle bus service; flyers seek a fix

Amritsar airport yet to get shuttle bus service; flyers seek a fix

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:54 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Despite handling more than 35 lakh passengers annually and serving as a major international gateway for Punjab and neighbouring states, Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar continues to lack a regular government bus service, forcing passengers to depend on private cabs and other expensive modes of transport.

The Fly Amritsar Initiative and the Amritsar Vikas Manch have repeatedly raised this issue, urging the Punjab Government to introduce public bus connectivity to the airport. The demand comes at a time when the state government is operating Volvo bus services to the Delhi airport from various cities in Punjab.

Sameep Singh Gumatala, global convener of the Fly Amritsar Initiative, said the Amritsar airport was being overlooked despite its significant passenger traffic and international connectivity. He added that the airport operated two daily flights each to Dubai and Sharjah, besides flights to destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Birmingham and Bangkok.

“Thousands of passengers arrive at and depart from the airport every day. Many of them come from different parts of Punjab and neighbouring states, but in the absence of the government bus service, they have to spend thousands of rupees on private taxis to reach the airport or return home,” he said.

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The airport catered not only to residents of Amritsar, but also to passengers from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, among other regions. However, the lack of affordable public transport made airport access difficult, particularly for passengers travelling with families, he stated.

Yogesh Kamra, national convener of the Fly Amritsar Initiative, said the Punjab Government had started luxury Volvo buses for passengers travelling to the Delhi airport, while the Amritsar airport had been denied even an ordinary government bus service.

The campaigners urged CM Bhagwant Mann to introduce a regular bus service connecting the city and other major towns of Punjab with the airport.

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