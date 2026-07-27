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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar-Ajmer Express gets addl sleeper coach

Amritsar-Ajmer Express gets addl sleeper coach

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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For the convenience of passengers, the Railways will temporarily add a sleeper coach to the Amritsar-Ajmer Express and encourage passengers to book tickets digitally.

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With a view to increasing passenger seat availability, the Ferozepur dvision of Northern Railway has decided to temporarily add an additional sleeper coach to train number 19612/19614 (Amritsar-Ajmer Express) from August 2 to September 1.

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The division appealed to passengers to obtain updated train reservation information through the National Train Enquiry System or the railway helpline 139 before commencing their journey. Providing better and easier travel facilities to passengers is the division’s top priority.

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In addition, the division took various effective steps to encourage railway passengers to book tickets digitally. Passengers are encouraged to adopt digital payments. Additionally, booking windows specifically for digital payments have been designated at major railway stations in the division, making transactions faster, safer and transparent, and improving crowd management. This reduces cash dependence, provides convenience to passengers and promotes digital payments.

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