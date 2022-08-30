Amritsar: Anganwari union chief 'murdered'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 29

Anganwari Union president Paramjit Kaur was hacked to death here on Sunday late evening. A resident of Baharwal village, she was alone at her home when the incident took place.

The police are yet to identify the perpetrators and the motive behind the killing.

Investigating Officer Mantej Singh said the police were working on different theories, while CCTV cameras in the area were being analysed to find clues about the suspects.

Kuldeep Singh, the complainant and son of the deceased, stated to the police that her two sisters were married and he was in the Army. He said few days ago, he came on a leave and had gone for some work on Sunday evening. He said his mother, Paramjit Kaur, who was the president of the Anganwari Union, was alone at home.

He said when he returned home, he found her lying in a pool of blood. He said he immediately informed his relatives and called the police.

Police officers said the body was handed over to the family after autopsy and a murder case was registered against unknown persons in this regard.