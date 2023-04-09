 Amritsar: Area under mustard may shrink owing to low price : The Tribune India

Amritsar: Area under mustard may shrink owing to low price

Farmers say will go back to sowing wheat

Amritsar: Area under mustard may shrink owing to low price

A worker scatters mustard crop to dry it in Amritsar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The low price of the mustard crop has reduced the chances of the crop becoming an alternative to the wheat crop as the area under its cultivation is expected to decrease substantially.

With the crop fetching nearly Rs 6,500 per quintal, the area under the oil seed crop was almost doubled this season against the total cultivation of nearly 3,000 hectares last year.

However, as the crop price has plunged to nearly Rs 4,000 per quintal, farmers say they will again go back to sowing the wheat crop from next year as it offers a minimum support price. “There is no price guarantee for the mustard crop. It depends on the decision of the cartel of private buyers,” said Satwant Singh, a farmer.

While the prices are low, many well-to-do farmers have decided to store the crop and wait for the price to increase. However, storing a crop is a difficult task as most of the growers do not have the resources or the infrastructure for storing the yield. Moreover, the bulk of the yield would arrive in the markets in the next few days, said an agriculture official.

The farmers stated that like the wheat crop, the mustard crop too had suffered damages due to rains and hailstorm. “The mustard crop is delicate as compared to the wheat crop. While the wheat growers would probably get compensation, there is no such assurance for mustard crop as the crop is already being harvested and revenue officials have not yet reached the fields,” Mandeep Singh, said another farmer. He reasoned how could anyone assess the loss once the harvesting of the crop has been done.

Crop price dips to Rs 4,000 per quintal

  • With the crop fetching nearly Rs 6,500 per quintal, the area under the oil seed crop was almost doubled this season against the total cultivation of nearly 3,000 hectares last year
  • As the crop price has plunged to nearly Rs 4,000 per quintal, farmers say they will again sow wheat crop from next year as it offers a minimum support price
  • The prices are low, many well-to-do farmers have decided to store the crop and wait for the rate to rise
  • Storing a crop is a hard task as most growers do not have the resources or the infrastructure for storing the yield

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

4
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

5
Amritsar

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

6
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

7
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

9
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

10
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings

7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2

Kochhars chargesheeted for ~3,250 cr loan fraud

Kochhars chargesheeted for Rs 3,250 cr loan fraud

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised