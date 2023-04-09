Amritsar: Area under mustard may shrink owing to low price

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

The low price of the mustard crop has reduced the chances of the crop becoming an alternative to the wheat crop as the area under its cultivation is expected to decrease substantially.

With the crop fetching nearly Rs 6,500 per quintal, the area under the oil seed crop was almost doubled this season against the total cultivation of nearly 3,000 hectares last year.

However, as the crop price has plunged to nearly Rs 4,000 per quintal, farmers say they will again go back to sowing the wheat crop from next year as it offers a minimum support price. “There is no price guarantee for the mustard crop. It depends on the decision of the cartel of private buyers,” said Satwant Singh, a farmer.

While the prices are low, many well-to-do farmers have decided to store the crop and wait for the price to increase. However, storing a crop is a difficult task as most of the growers do not have the resources or the infrastructure for storing the yield. Moreover, the bulk of the yield would arrive in the markets in the next few days, said an agriculture official.

The farmers stated that like the wheat crop, the mustard crop too had suffered damages due to rains and hailstorm. “The mustard crop is delicate as compared to the wheat crop. While the wheat growers would probably get compensation, there is no such assurance for mustard crop as the crop is already being harvested and revenue officials have not yet reached the fields,” Mandeep Singh, said another farmer. He reasoned how could anyone assess the loss once the harvesting of the crop has been done.

Crop price dips to Rs 4,000 per quintal