Amritsar: Armed robbers loot bank, third incident in 10 days

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 10

Yet another bank robbery, third in the past 10 days, by unknown armed persons has raised several questions on the working of police officials in crime prevention. On Wednesday, armed miscreants robbed Rs 3.62 lakh from Punjab and Sind Bank branch in Sohia Khurd village.

Before entering the bank, they snatched the rifle of the bank’s guard. They took away digital video recorder of the CCTV while escaping. Though the police have registered a case in this regard, the police was yet to make any breakthrough in incident so far.

Anil Kumar, branch manager of the bank, told the police officials that on Wednesday, he was in his cabin while cashier Abhishek Kumar was sitting in this cabin. He said Davinder Singh, a resident of Chhapa village, was deputed at the entrance gate as a private guard. He said at around 3.35pm, three unknown youth entered the bank. They were wearing masks. As they entered the bank, they snatched rifle of the guard and barged into cashier’s cabin. They snatched over Rs 3.62 lakh from him.

They also pulled out the DVR of the CCTV cameras and threatened to shoot them in case they raised an alarm. Following information, the police officials reached the spot.

On the statement of Anil Kumar, the police registered a case under Sections 392, 395, 506 of the IPC and Section 25/54/59 arms act against unidentified.

Earlier, on Monday, five unidentified decamped with Rs 5.08 lakh from Punjab and Sind Bank branch Naushehra village. Prior to it, five unidentified robbers had looted Rs 2.6 lakh from Manawala branch of same bank on January 31.

The modus operandi of the robbers remained same in the three instances.

SP (D) Amritsar Rural, Manoj Thakur said it appears that same gang was involved in the crime. “We have clues and raids were on to nab the suspects,” he said.