Amritsar: Arms cache seized; 2 juveniles among 4 held; Pak link to fore

The Amritsar police have busted two alleged cross-border arms supply networks with the arrest of four persons, including two juveniles. They have also recovered 16 pistols, apart from seven live cartridges and a scooter in separate cases.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers, who supplied weapons through drones.

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The weapons were to be supplied to criminal elements through an organised distribution network, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

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In another case, the Cantonment police arrested a juvenile and recovered six pistols, seven live cartridges and a scooter from his possession.

The seized weapons included two 9mm Glock pistols, three .30-bore pistols of different makes and a country-made .32-bore pistol.

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Continuing with the drive, the Gate Hakima police arrested Anmol Singh, alias Mohla (19), a resident of Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran district, and a juvenile leading to the recovery of five .30-bore pistols from them.

During investigation, the police arrested their alleged associate, Hardeep Singh, alias Shiv (18), a resident of Chella village in Tarn Taran district, and recovered five more pistols, including a 9mm Glock.

The total recovery included three Glock pistols, nine .30-bore pistols, one Chinese-made .30-bore pistol, one X-Shot .30-bore pistol, one PX-5 Storm .30-bore pistol and one country-made .32-bore pistol, said Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill.

Both Anmol and Hardeep were unemployed and had no previous criminal record, he added.

They came in contact with the Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and lured to pick up and further deliver the drug and weapon consignments for handsome returns, though they got nothing till now.

The police are investigating the suspected role of the foreign-based handler and the wider network involved in the supply of weapons.