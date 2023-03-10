Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 9

Artistes from the world of theatre and acting in the city mourned the demise of actor Satish Kaushik, 66, who passed away after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. Kaushik, who has given memorable performances in films and will always be remembered for his wit among his friends, started his career in theatre before moving on to films.

He was an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and his last visit to Amritsar was for the shooting of the film Udta Punjab.

Arvinder Bhatti, city-based actor, who shared screen space with Kaushik in Udta Punjab, remembered how Kaushik was the most energetic actor on the sets. “I got the amazing opportunity to work with him in Udta Punjab and we had to shoot for several scenes at an outdoor location in Chohla Sahib. He was witty and throughout the day, kept his co-actors upbeat during the shooting by sharing jokes and anecdotes. He was indeed an artiste par excellence and one used to just learn by watching him in action in front of camera. His death is a great loss to the creative world,” said Bhatti. Kaushik, while in Amritsar for Udta Punjab, had shared how he loved eating out, especially the street food in city.

Kewal Dhaliwal, noted theatre director and NSD alumnus, also shared his grief over the passing away of Kaushik. “I had met him several times as a student of drama while in the NSD. Once he came to watch a play. He was so humble and funny that we all were in awe of him. Later, I again met him when he came to deliver a lecture at the NSD. He was an intelligent actor and director, who understood the craft and always encouraged young talent,” said Dhaliwal.