Amritsar: ASI fumes over illegal construction in historic Ram Bagh, seeks swift action

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has flagged alleged unauthorised construction and encroachment activities at the Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Company Bagh and sought police action against an Amritsar Improvement Trust official regarding the installation of a tubewell at the site.

The custodian of the historic garden — Municipal Corporation — allowed construction of a new shed for illegal parking, a badminton court, a cricket ground, installation of a tubewell, a wrestling court, and a granite stone deck in the protected area.

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In a complaint on October 28, the ASI’s Amritsar sub-circle has asked the SHO of the Civil Lines police station to register an FIR against Shamsher Singh Bhullar, Assistant Trust Engineer, Improvement Trust, C-Block, Ranjit Avenue, for installing a tubewell at Company Bagh without obtaining the required permission.

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The ASI has also requested the police to immediately stop the construction by deploying police personnel. It stated that the site fell within the protected area of the Summer Palace, a centrally protected Monument of National Importance.

According to the complaint, construction within 100 m of a protected monument is prohibited, while activities in <

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the next 200 m require permission from the competent authority.

The ASI said no valid permission had been obtained for the tubewell installation and described the activity as a violation of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and its subsequent amendments.

The complaint follows an earlier stop-work-cum-removal notice issued by the ASI on October 14 to the Municipal Commissioner, directing the civic body

to stop unauthorised construction and remove structures and materials from the prohibited area.

The earlier notice referred to the construction of a new shed for parking and excavation activities within the protected area. It directed the civic body to restore the site to its original condition without causing damage to the monument and warned that non-compliance could invite further legal action.

However, the Municipal Corporation failed to remove the fresh encroachments even after the notice.

In a separate letter dated October 28, the ASI also listed other unauthorised activities in Company Bagh, including a parking area, a badminton court, a cricket ground and the installation of a tubewell and granite stone. The locations mentioned included Zone 6, opposite the Amritsar Club and Leechi Park.

The ASI has asked the Municipal Corporation and other authorities to take necessary steps to safeguard the historic complex. However, due to political pressure from the ruling party, the MC is unable to remove the fresh encroachments.

As the elections are approaching, local leaders of the ruling party often give the green signal to the MC and the Amritsar Improvement Trust to facilitate encroachments in the park.

In the past too, several people have been allowed to occupy parts of the garden under political patronage by creating personal enclosures, private sports grounds and sports clubs. The Municipal Corporation and the ASI, meanwhile, have largely remained confined to exchanging letters, with little effective action on the ground.