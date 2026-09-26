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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar ASI murder: Accused killed in encounter, cop injured; bulletproof jacket saves another

Amritsar ASI murder: Accused killed in encounter, cop injured; bulletproof jacket saves another

Karanbir Singh alias Nandi was wanted in the shooting; police recover Glock, .30-bore pistol and motorcycle

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Police personnel at the encounter site after the exchange of fire involving the accused in the ASI murder case, in Amritsar, on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Video grab/Tribune
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A 19-year-old accused, Karanbir Singh alias Nandi, wanted in connection with the shooting of ASI Jaswant Singh, was killed in an encounter with the Amritsar Rural police in Kandowal village, falling under the Jhander police station area, on Saturday.

Head Constable Amritpal Singh also suffered a leg injury in the firing, while Head Constable Mandeep Singh narrowly escaped serious injury as his bulletproof jacket took a bullet during the incident.

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IG, Border Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the SHO of the Jhander police station received information that Karanbir Singh, a resident of Jhanjoti village under the Rajasansi police station, was roaming in the area and allegedly planning to commit a crime.

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Joint teams of the Jhander police and CIA staff were constituted to nab him.

The police said the accused was spotted approaching on a motorcycle near a drain. When signalled to stop, he allegedly opened fire at the police party.

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The police retaliated, hitting Karanbir in the leg and chest. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, Ajnala, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Karanbir had earlier been arrested in a case registered at the Rajasansi police station in connection with the firing incident involving ASI Jaswant Singh near Bhalla Pind Sugar Mill. The police said he subsequently escaped from custody while being taken for recovery of weapons following his disclosure in the Majitha area two days ago.

A separate FIR was registered at the Majitha police station in this connection.

The police said Karanbir had also been booked in an FIR at the Gharinda police station in 2025, in which he was dealt with as a juvenile and later granted bail.

The police claimed to have recovered a Glock 9-mm pistol, a .30-bore pistol and the motorcycle from the spot.

Further investigation was in progress to establish the complete sequence of events and ascertain his involvement in other criminal activities, the IG said.

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