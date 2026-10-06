Amritsar ASI shooting: TTH claims responsibility, probe continues

Two days after a GRP Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was shot at in Amritsar district, an obscure organisation, Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), has claimed responsibility for the attack on ASI Sukhchain Singh.

The organisation issued a poster on social media on Tuesday claiming involvement in the incident. However, police officials said the authenticity of the claims could not be verified at this stage.

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Notably, the same organisation had also claimed responsibility for previous attacks on police personnel.

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Meanwhile, the Amritsar Rural Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including a targeted attack and personal enmity.

DGP (Special) Praveen Kumar Sinha visited the crime scene at Jagdev Kalan village on Monday and took stock of the investigation from IG Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal.

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He later met the injured ASI at the hospital and assured him and his family that the attackers would be arrested soon.

During the preliminary investigation, Sukhchain Singh told police that his brother was murdered in 2020. A case was registered at the Sadar police station under the Amritsar Commissionerate and is currently at the stage of recording witness statements. He had been actively following up on the case.

Police are examining whether the latest attack is linked to the old murder case. At the same time, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a targeted attack.

“We are investigating the case using technical and other available means to identify the suspects. No possibility has been ruled out at this stage as the probe is still underway,” police had said.

Sukhchain Singh, posted with the Government Railway Police, was returning home on his motorcycle in civilian clothes at around 9 pm when three motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire near Jagdev Kalan village. A bullet pierced his arm, but he survived the attack and is out of danger.

This is the fifth attack on police personnel in Punjab in recent months in which an ASI was targeted by unidentified armed assailants.

In February this year, two police personnel were shot dead in Dorangla, Gurdaspur. In May, ASI Joga Singh, posted with the Amritsar Police Commissionerate, was shot dead in the Majitha area.

Later, ASI Jaswant Singh survived an attack near Rajasansi after a bullet struck his head on September 11. On September 19, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead at the Bhagtanwala grain market in Amritsar.