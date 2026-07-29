Amritsar: Author revives lost reading habit in screen-obsessed era

In times when editors in publishing houses have almost failed to keep journals afloat, Punjabi writer Dr Gurbir Singh Brar has successfully managed to bring out the sixth issue of his literary magazine “Surat”.

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An acclaimed literary critic and head of the Punjabi department at Guru Nanak College, Batala, Dr Brar has authored eight books on literary criticism.

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He completed his PhD from Khalsa College, Amritsar, on the literature of the Ghadar Movement, with focus on the novels of Giani Kesar Singh.

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Dr Brar said Giani Kesar Singh wrote 28 novels, 18 of them based on the Ghadar Movement, which he considered among the most valuable literary sources for historians and researchers studying the revolutionary movement.

Speaking about Surat Magzine, Dr Brar said the magazine’s first issue was released by Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar in April 2024. Ever since, the publication has continued uninterrupted, receiving encouraging support from readers and subscribers alike.

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He acknowledged that sourcing quality literary content had become challenging in an age dominated by mobile internet and social media, where readers’ attention spans are shrinking.

Nevertheless, he said the editorial team worked extensively with leading Punjabi writers and literary scholars to ensure each issue maintained high standards.

According to Dr Brar, only around 20 literary magazines are currently being published in Punjab.

Identifying talented writers and introducing their work to readers remained the most satisfying part of editing the magazine, he added.

Referring to a recent book by Parvez Sandhu, Dr Brar said contemporary Punjabi literature continued to produce works that resonated with young readers. He rejected the notion that serious literature had lost its audience, adding that a large section of Surat’s readership comprised students from colleges and universities.

“Social media has undoubtedly changed reading habits, but there is still a committed readership for meaningful Punjabi literature,”

he said.