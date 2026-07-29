DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Author revives lost reading habit in screen-obsessed era

Amritsar: Author revives lost reading habit in screen-obsessed era

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:53 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Gurbir Singh Brar
Advertisement

In times when editors in publishing houses have almost failed to keep journals afloat, Punjabi writer Dr Gurbir Singh Brar has successfully managed to bring out the sixth issue of his literary magazine “Surat”.

Advertisement

An acclaimed literary critic and head of the Punjabi department at Guru Nanak College, Batala, Dr Brar has authored eight books on literary criticism.

Advertisement

He completed his PhD from Khalsa College, Amritsar, on the literature of the Ghadar Movement, with focus on the novels of Giani Kesar Singh.

Advertisement

Dr Brar said Giani Kesar Singh wrote 28 novels, 18 of them based on the Ghadar Movement, which he considered among the most valuable literary sources for historians and researchers studying the revolutionary movement.

Speaking about Surat Magzine, Dr Brar said the magazine’s first issue was released by Padma Shri Dr Surjit Patar in April 2024. Ever since, the publication has continued uninterrupted, receiving encouraging support from readers and subscribers alike.

Advertisement

He acknowledged that sourcing quality literary content had become challenging in an age dominated by mobile internet and social media, where readers’ attention spans are shrinking.

Nevertheless, he said the editorial team worked extensively with leading Punjabi writers and literary scholars to ensure each issue maintained high standards.

According to Dr Brar, only around 20 literary magazines are currently being published in Punjab.

Identifying talented writers and introducing their work to readers remained the most satisfying part of editing the magazine, he added.

Referring to a recent book by Parvez Sandhu, Dr Brar said contemporary Punjabi literature continued to produce works that resonated with young readers. He rejected the notion that serious literature had lost its audience, adding that a large section of Surat’s readership comprised students from colleges and universities.

“Social media has undoubtedly changed reading habits, but there is still a committed readership for meaningful Punjabi literature,”

he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts