Amritsar: Awareness campaign on G20 launched

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An awareness seminar was organised by the NCC Army Wing of DAV College regarding the G20 Summit. Principal of the college, Amardeep Gupta, said that organising the G20 Summit in India would strengthen the economic growth at the international level. Gupta pointed out that the G20 is a platform to discuss global, economic and financial issues. Col Karnail Singh, Commanding Officer, 11 Punjab Battalion NCC, discussed in detail the usefulness of G20 by informing the students about the nations which have joined it. In the campaign, Dr Kamal Kishore said, "The G20 Summit is held every year under a successive presidency of an emerging nation. Currently its agenda includes trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment and climate change." Dr Raghu Raj was also present on the occasion.

summer camp for students organised

Kausa Trust (KT: Kala) has started a summer camp for the students of Gurukul to spread the fragrance of art among them at village Birbal Fatehgarh Churian road, Amritsar. Colour box, drawing books, pencil sharpener and eraser were given to 35 students in the camp. A renowned artist and art teacher Shelly Arora was the mentor for this summer camp. Secretary of Kausa Trust Rajesh Raina and Director of KT: Kala Brajesh Jolly visited the Gurukul and inaugurated the camp. All drawing material is provided by Kausa Trust free of charge and there is not any kind of fees.

DAV students receive TULIP internship

DAV College students Mamta and Simran Sachdeva of MA Hindi (Semester IV), Suraj Kumar Mehra of MA second semester have been selected for The Urban Learning Internship Programme. During the internship period, the students will be given stipend of about Rs 12,000 every month. These students will help the Municipal Corporation Amritsar in managing the solid waste. Principal Amardeep Gupta, vice-principal Daizy Sharma, head of Hindi department Kiran Khanna and internship coordinator Prof Shivani Sanan welcomed the students and also handed over internship letters to them. Gupta said that the main objective of providing internship to the students was to increase their practical knowledge. The IIC internship coordinator, Shivani, said that internship programmes were becoming very successful among students.