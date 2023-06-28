 Amritsar: Awareness event on mother earth : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Amritsar: Awareness event on mother earth

The IKGPTU, Amritsar campus, hosts an event on protecting mother earth on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An awareness programme on the theme of “Protection of Mother Earth” was organised at Amritsar campus of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU). The programme was organised in association with a private FM radio channel. Renowned radio jockey Eddy inspired the youth on the topic of conservation and protection of mother earth for the future generations, and also gave information about its importance. The FM team also shared important facts with the BTech, BCA students and faculty members of the university campus in an entertaining way. The programme received a great response from the students. Students’ contribution, active participation became the reason for the event’s remarkable success. All were discussed in the protection of valuable natural resources. Students participated in various activities conducted by the private FM team. Creative ideas focused on environmental conservation were shared by the students.

Internship on GST Laws

The institution’s innovation council of DAV College, Amritsar, organised an internship training on income tax and GST laws for its students under the guidance of Principal and IIC president Amardeep Gupta. Two students of BCom semester IV, Samar and Rajan Singh, attended two-week internship training with VK Umat & Company. Similarly, two students of BBA semester VI, Parth Soni and Manik Mehra, attended one-week internship training with Ashwani Daljit & Company. Similarly, Rachit Kalra of BCom semester IV attended one-month training with Yatharth Sehgal & Associates. Principal Gupta said that internship gave students the opportunity for career exploration and development, and to learn new skills. Through internship, students get actively engaged with the practical side of their learning like problem-solving, creative thinking, digital-skills, teamwork, etc. Similarly, it offers the employer opportunity to bring new ideas and energy into the workplace, develop talent and potentially build a pipeline for future full-time employees.

IIT JEE rank holders honoured

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, today honoured its seven students for clearing the IIT JEE Advanced. Vaibhav Sidana got AIR 3488, Raveesh Gulati 3582, Parth Gupta 3805, Shranay Malhotra 5707, Nimish Kapoor 13686 rank, Shriyam Savlani 15254 rank and Shreesh Savlani 19433. Regional officer Punjab Zone – A Dr Neelam Kamra, applauded the stupendous performance of the students and blessed them for their future endeavours. The manager of the school, Pallavi Sethi, Principal, expressed her jubilation at the success of the students and wished them meritorious winning journey ahead.

Poster making contest at DAV college

NSS unit of DAV College in collaboration with the Eco Club organised a poster making and slogan writing competition to celebrate on the theme of environment under Mission Life in the college campus. Almost 25 students participated in the programme and submitted posters and slogans on various sub-themes like Only One Earth, Biodiversity for Life, Water: Nature’’s Silent Currency and Beat Plastic Pollution. Principal Amardeep Gupta said the motive of this programme was to aware the students about the environmental hazards and challenges and to motivate them to save it. Participants took pledge to save the environment. The Principal urged the students to save water and plant trees.

