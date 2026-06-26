Amritsar Bar Association gets possession of land for court complex expansion

The Amritsar Bar Association (ABA) has secured possession of 2.45 acres of land adjoining the Judicial Court Complex, paving the way for the expansion of the court complex and the construction of a multi-level lawyers’ chambers complex, which has been a long-pending demand of the legal fraternity.

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ABA president Gurpreet Singh Panesar said on Thursday that the project aims to provide modern chamber facilities, improved infrastructure and adequate parking space, particularly benefiting young lawyers.

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A joint site inspection was conducted on Thursday by representatives of the Bar association along with District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur, Additional District and Sessions Judge Parinder Singh and officials of the Public Works Department, including the Executive Engineer (XEN) and the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO).

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Panesar said demolition work at the site was scheduled to begin this week, marking the first phase of one of the most significant infrastructure projects undertaken for the legal community in Amritsar. He added that the project would also facilitate the planned expansion of the Judicial Court Complex.

Describing the development as a historic milestone, Panesar credited the achievement to the persistent efforts of the association’s executive body. He reiterated the ABA’s commitment to ensuring the timely completion of the project and providing advocates with a state-of-the-art chambers complex equipped with modern amenities.