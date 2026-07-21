Amritsar Bar members go on hunger strike

The Amritsar Bar Association (ABA) on Monday intensified its agitation against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy by going on a hunger strike while continuing its "No Work Day" protest as part of the statewide movement led by the Punjab Bar Associations' Joint Action Committee (JAC) here on Monday.

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Leading the hunger strike, ABA President Gurpreet Singh Panesar, along with office-bearers and executive members, sat on an indefinite fast outside the Judicial Court Complex in support of the demand for the withdrawal of the LADC policy. The association appealed to all advocates to join the protest and strengthen the movement aimed at safeguarding the dignity, independence and future of the legal profession.

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The decision to intensify the agitation follows a unanimous resolution adopted by the executive body of the ABA at its meeting on Monday. The association resolved to continue the "No Work Day" protest on July 20 and 21, demanding the withdrawal of the existing policy and restoration of the earlier system under which legal aid lawyers were empanelled through the respective Bar associations.

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As part of the protest, the association also urged all Legal Aid Defence Counsels (LADCs) posted in Amritsar courts not to enter court premises and to abstain from work in solidarity with the agitation. Lawyers have been asked to maintain unity and discipline while extending full support to the statewide movement.

The Bar Association has also sought the cooperation of judicial officers and officials of revenue courts, consumer courts, labour courts, industrial tribunals, juvenile courts and other judicial forums in observing the protest.

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Meanwhile, the Executive Body expressed deep grief over the demise of senior advocate Ravi Kiran Singh, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to the legal fraternity. Members paid tribute to his contribution to the profession and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.