Amritsar Bar poll today; 3,050 voters to seal fate of 50 contestants

The stage is set for the Amritsar Bar Association’s annual elections, with 10 polling booths set up in the association’s office rooms at the District Courts Complex here.

As many as 3,050 advocates are eligible to vote and will decide the fate of 50 candidates on Friday.

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The contest for the post of president is expected to be a close one, with Gurpreet Singh Panesar and AL Sayali emerging as the main contenders. The third candidate, PS Walia, is also quietly consolidating his support base. For the post of vice-president, incumbent Rajdeep Singh Ghuman is facing a stiff challenge from Amritpal Singh Momi, who is said to have made in-roads into his vote bank. Puneet Sharma is also in the fray.

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The contest for vice-president (woman) is likely to witness a keen battle between senior advocates Parkashdeep Kaur and DK Bedi. Sharanpal Kaur Sandhu and Naresh Bala are also making efforts to mobilise support.

The secretary’s post has turned into a triangular contest between Harsimran Singh, Sanpreet Singh Mann and Gurmeet Mann. Five candidates — Saurabh Sharma, Akshay Jain, Dheeraj Anand, Rajni Joshi and Sunil Kumar — are contesting for joint secretary.

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For treasurer, Kapil Sharma is giving a strong challenge to former treasurer Rakesh Sharma. The newly created librarian’s post will see a contest between Narinder Kaur and Sunaina Soni.

The senior executive posts are being contested by Satinder Chhina, Raman Monga, Anuradha Arora, Geetanjali, Gagan Bhatia and Harpreet Grover. Several candidates, including Amit Arora, Jatinder Bedi and RK Bhardwaj, are in the fray for executive posts. Returning Officer Rajiv Joshi said the polling would be held from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday. He said the Commissioner of Police had been requested to make adequate security arrangements.