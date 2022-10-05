Amritsar-based cyclist bags bronze at national games in Gujarat

Amritsar, October 4
City-based national cyclist Amarjeet Singh has won bronze in 1km time trail at the 36th National Games of India being held in Gujarat.
Amarjeet had earlier won silver in 1km trail at the 73rd National Track Cycling Championship-2021.
The 27-year old cyclist, who has won several medals at various international and national-level tournaments, called his win a good start for the competition season.
He hails from a family of athletes as his father and uncle too were former cyclists. They have been coaching and supporting him to shine in the field.
