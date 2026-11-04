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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar basks in pedallers’ glory; 4 Punjab girls pocket gold in Ranchi

Amritsar basks in pedallers’ glory; 4 Punjab girls pocket gold in Ranchi

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Punjab's sub-junior girls' team clocked an impressive 1 minute and 16 seconds in the team sprint event in the National Track Cycling Championship held in Ranchi.
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They resolved, they played, they conquered. Pedalling their way to victory, four young girls from Punjab smashed a seven-year-old national record to win gold in the National Track Cycling Championship in Ranchi.

Punjab’s sub-junior girls’ team clocked an impressive 1 minute and 16 seconds in the team sprint event in the 78th Senior, 55th Junior and 41st Sub-Junior National Track Cycling Championship, creating a new national record and bringing glory to the state.

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The achievement has a special significance for Amritsar as two members of the victorious quartet, Japneet Kaur and Palakpreet Kaur, hail from the holy city. The record-breaking quartet comprised Preeti Shah from Ludhiana, Guntaas Sandhu from Patiala; and Japneet Kaur and Palakpreet Kaur from Amritsar. Their synchronised performance reflected the importance of teamwork in track cycling, where every fraction of a second can make the difference between victory and defeat.

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Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, general secretary of the Cycling Association of Punjab, shared that a special training camp was organised in Ludhiana ahead of the championship.

“The cyclists underwent rigorous training under the supervision of experienced coaches, working on speed, endurance, coordination and race execution. The results are there for everyone to see when the young Punjab riders took to the track in Ranchi and delivered a performance that eclipsed a national record that had stood for seven years,” he said.

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For Japneet Kaur, daughter of Jagdeep Singh and Sukhjinder Kaur; and Palakpreet Kaur, daughter of Baljinder Singh and Harpreet Kaur, the achievement is also a moment of immense pride for their families and the sporting community of Amritsar. Kahlon attributed the historic success to the dedication of the cyclists and the professional guidance provided by the coaching team. He particularly appreciated the efforts of chief coach Satwinder Singh, coaches Bhupinder Kumar and Ikwinder Singh, and women's coach Harpreet Kaur, whose consistent guidance played an important role in preparing the team for the national challenge.

The cyclists, meanwhile, acknowledged that their achievement was the result of collective support. They thanked the Cycling Association of Punjab for providing encouragement and facilitating their preparation, while expressing gratitude to their coaches for their guidance and their parents for standing firmly behind their sporting ambitions.

Kahlon lauded the initiatives of association president Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal and the entire management team for supporting athletes and creating opportunities for them to compete at the national level. Describing their gold-medal triumph and record-breaking performance as a landmark moment for Punjab cycling, Dhaliwal said the achievement would motivate other youngsters, especially girls, to pursue sports with confidence, discipline and determination.

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