Amritsar beat Faridkot in inter-dist cricket

Amritsar, May 3
Amritsar beat Faridkot by seven wickets in the Punjab Inter-district Senior Cricket Katoch Shield tournament held at Gandhi Ground here on Wednesday.
A fine spell of bowling by pacer Ramandeep, who took four wickets and steady batting by Tarunvir (47 runs) helped the host to beat the visitors.
Playing first, Faridkot were all out at 177 in 45 overs. The host surpassed the target in 24 overs at 178 for three.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court declines to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty
Asks Centre to take call on Beant assassin’s mercy plea
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...