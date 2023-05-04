Amritsar beat Faridkot in inter-dist cricket

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

Amritsar beat Faridkot by seven wickets in the Punjab Inter-district Senior Cricket Katoch Shield tournament held at Gandhi Ground here on Wednesday.

A fine spell of bowling by pacer Ramandeep, who took four wickets and steady batting by Tarunvir (47 runs) helped the host to beat the visitors.

Playing first, Faridkot were all out at 177 in 45 overs. The host surpassed the target in 24 overs at 178 for three.