Amritsar: BJP calls for probe into shipment of saroops abroad

BJP spokesperson Prof Sarchand Singh Khiala today said shipment of “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib through container has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world.

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“Guru Granth Sahib is not merely a religious scripture but the Eternal Guru of the Sikhs. So, every aspect of the handling, transportation and installation of the sacred ‘saroops’ must strictly conform to the highest standards of ‘gurmat maryada’ and reverence,” he said.

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“If the transportation process has given rise to serious questions regarding the observance of maryada, the issue cannot be dismissed as a routine administrative matter. It concerns the sanctity of the Guru and the religious sentiments of millions of Sikhs worldwide,” he said.

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“I urge the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to order a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry to establish the complete facts. The investigation should determine whether the prescribed religious protocol was fully observed, who authorised the transportation process, whether any lapse occurred at any stage, and who should be held accountable if violations are established,” he added.

Sarchand said the SGPC should also formulate and publicly notify a comprehensive and universally applicable protocol governing the printing, transportation, storage and distribution of “saroops”, both within India and abroad, so that such controversies do not arise in the future.