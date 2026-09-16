Amritsar: BJP disputes Dhaliwal’s power cut claim

Rejecting the claim of AAP MLA from Ajnala Kuldeep Dhaliwal that the Centre was cutting Punjab’s power share, BJP national office incharge and MP Tarun Chugh called out the Bhagwant Mann government over the deepening power crisis in the state.

“Industrial units in the state are facing power cuts lasting up to 14 hours. Domestic consumers and farmers too are suffering,” Chugh said.

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“The Bhagwant Mann government is once again trying to escape accountability by blaming the Central Government for its own failures. Explain why adequate arrangements were not made when it knew well in advance that power demand would rise. The paddy season, irrigation requirements, high temperatures and rising domestic and industrial consumption were all predictable,” he said.