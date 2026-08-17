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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar BJP holds protest, slams Congress for ‘disrespecting’ Vande Mataram

Amritsar BJP holds protest, slams Congress for ‘disrespecting’ Vande Mataram

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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BJP Yuva Morcha activists stage a demonstration in Amritsar.
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Protesting against alleged disrespect shown by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others while singing Vande Mataram, Amritsar’s BJP Yuva Morcha set effigies of Congress leaders ablaze outside the Congress Bhawan at Hall Bazaar.

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BJP activists raised slogans against the Congress, accused its leaders of undermining the patriotic song.

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Manish Sharma, district general secretary, said the song had played a significant role in keeping up the morale of freedom fighters and it was believed that many freedom fighters gave up their lives while singing it.

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BJP Yuva Morcha, under the leadership of its district president Gaurav Gill, condemned the actions of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and other top leadership of the party.

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