Amritsar: BJP steps up heat on AAP govt over ‘cash for postings’

The BJP on Wednesday staged a protest against the Punjab Government and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann amid a political row triggered by CBI raids at eight locations in connection with the alleged “cash-for-postings” scam.

The premises raided by the central agency on Tuesday included the camp office of the CM in Chandigarh. Reacting sharply to it, Mann had termed the raids an “attempt to defame him” by the BJP-led Centre.

Advertisement

The CBI action came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI probe into the allegations, prompting the state government to move the Supreme Court against the order.

Advertisement

Led by district BJP president Salil Kapoor, hundreds of party workers gathered near Shaheed Harbans Lal Khurana Smarak and burnt an effigy of Mann while raising slogans against the state government.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also joined the protest.

Advertisement

Sandhu rejected AAP’s allegations that the BJP-led Centre was using central agencies such as the CBI and ED for political purposes ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

Referring to the proceedings before the High Court, he said the matter arose after the state police failed to register an FIR despite three letters from the ED over the allegations.

“If the allegations are baseless, the state government could have presented its case before the court and ordered an investigation,” Sandhu said. Sandhu stressed that the BJP was only seeking an investigation into the allegations.

Kapoor said central agencies functioned under the Constitution and rejected the charge that their actions were politically motivated.

BJP MP Tarun Chugh also reacted to the allegations by the AAP.

“The CBI has not been sent to Punjab by the Centre. The Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the CBI to register a case and investigate the allegations based on material placed before it by the ED,” he said in a statement.

“Let the investigation and judicial process take their course. If the allegations are unfounded, the investigation will establish that as well. Punjab deserves transparency, facts and accountability. Let the evidence speak,” he added.

BJP workers attend PM Modi’s live address

Hundreds of BJP workers led by Kapoor gathered at the party’s district office here to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live address at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.

Sandhu and Kapoor congratulated party workers on the completion of 25 years of Modi’s public service and highlighted his contribution to the country’s development.

Sandhu said Modi’s leadership had brought a qualitative change to India’s economy, infrastructure and social development.

Kapoor said the Modi government had strengthened infrastructure, welfare schemes and India’s global standing while promoting women-led development through initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.