Amritsar: Blow to Congress as 50 families switch to AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a boost in the Amritsar West Assembly constituency as over 50 families, who had long been associated with the Congress, joined the party on Sunday.

The families joined AAP in the presence of Amritsar West MLA Jasbir Singh. They said they had taken the decision in view of the policies of the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the development works being undertaken by MLA Jasbir Singh in the constituency.

It is learnt that the families had been associated with the Congress party for many years but decided to switch allegiance and join AAP.