Amritsar-born Indian diplomat’s sharp reply to Pakistan at UN

Amritsar-born Indian diplomat Anmol Sher Singh Bedi has delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations, warning that invoking nuclear weapons to promote cross-border adventurism increases the risk of escalation rather than restraint.

Bedi exercised India’s right of reply during discussions at the United Nations General Assembly’s 81st First Committee session, responding to remarks made by Pakistan during a debate on working methods.

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In a post on X following the discussion, Bedi said, “Escalation concerns are best judged by conduct, not rhetoric. A posture that relies on a nuclear overhang to promote sub-conventional adventurism only raises the risk of escalation, not the prospect of restraint.”

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An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from Amritsar, Bedi is currently serving as Senior Adviser (Disarmament) at India’s Permanent Mission to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland. He represents India on multilateral disarmament and international security issues.

Bedi has also spoken out on the need to reform global institutions, particularly the United Nations Security Council, arguing that restoring confidence in the multilateral system requires meaningful structural changes.

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“Trust is the core currency of the multilateral system. Restoring that trust must begin where reform is most needed: the UN Security Council,” he had said earlier.

India has consistently called for reforms to the Security Council, maintaining that its existing structure does not adequately reflect contemporary geopolitical realities or provide sufficient representation to developing nations.

Before taking up his current assignment, Bedi served as a Friend of the Chair in the Working Group of the Biological Weapons Convention, contributing to discussions on strengthening international norms against biological weapons.

Bedi comes from a distinguished family in Punjab. His father, Dr Sarabjit Singh Bedi, is a professor at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, while his mother, Jassi Bedi, is associated with the NGO sector.