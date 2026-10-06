Amritsar-born Sikh IFS officer represents India at UNGA

Anmol Sher Bedi, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer serving at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called for rebuilding trust in the multilateral system, saying meaningful reform must begin with changes to the United Nations Security Council.

In a post on X following the UN General Assembly’s 81st Session First Committee debate on working methods, Bedi, who hails from Amritsar, said he delivered India’s statement and stressed the importance of restoring confidence in multilateral institutions.

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He wrote: “Trust is the core currency of the multilateral system. Restoring that trust must begin where reform is most needed: the UN Security Council.”

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At today’s #UNGA81 First Committee debate on working methods, I delivered India’s remarks, stressing that “Trust is the core currency of the multilateral system.” Restoring that trust must begin where reform is most needed: the UN Security Council. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/EbfrAbEOud — Anmol Sher Bedi (@bedi_sher) October 5, 2026

India has consistently advocated reforms of the Security Council, arguing that its current structure does not adequately reflect contemporary global realities and the interests of developing nations.

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The remarks were delivered during discussions in the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, which deals with issues related to disarmament and international security.

Bedi had earlier served as a Friend of the Chair in the Working Group of the Biological Weapons Convention.