Amritsar boy Jafarjot Singh secures AIR 878 in JEE Advanced

Amritsar’s Jafarjot Singh, a student of Spring Dale Senior Secondary School, has secured an All-India Rank (AIR) of 878 in JEE Advanced-2026. Divjyot Singh of the same school has secured AIR 3106.

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Shubham Kumar topped the exam with 330 marks (AIR 1), followed closely by Kabir Chhillar at 329 marks (AIR 2) and Jatin Chahar at 319 marks (AIR 3). Out of 179,694 candidates, who appeared for the exam, 56,880 have qualified.

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Jafarjot had secured AIR of 2683 with 99.83 percentile in JEE Mains followed by Shramay Mahajan with 99.77 percentile. Divjyot had earlier scored 99.77 percentile in JEE Mains. He plans to pursue career either in electrical engineering or computer science. His mother Dr Amanpreet Kaur is a professor at Shri Guru Ram Das Hospital, while his father Dr Jagdeep Singh is associated with Fortis Hospital.

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Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said among the other achievers included Har Kabir Singh (AIR 4365), Shramay Mahajan (AIR 5720), Suvanjot Kaur (AIR 9101), Aarav Mahajan (AIR 9220), Saviroop Singh (AIR 11954), Virender Goswami (AIR 22757), Rhythmpreet Singh secured (AIR 23404) whereas Ishika Aggarwal secured AIR 25980.

The qualified candidates can now proceed with the counselling and seat-allocation process as per the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) schedule. Details and cutoffs have been released on official portals. The aspirants should keep their registration credentials ready to check seat allotment and consult official notices for document verification dates and other instructions.

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