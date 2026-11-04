Amritsar boy Sartaj swims his way to success

Setting a goal is one thing, achieving it another. City athlete Sartaj Singh knew this all along the way and gave his best to make the city proud.

Showing his spunk in the Sports Homeland Punjab held in Sangrur last month, Sartaj finished second in 100-m breaststroke.

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He started with the U-11 Open State Championship in 2012. Sartaj, a student of Guru Nanak Dev University, credits his swimming coach Vinod Sangwan with his achievement.

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Earlier this year, he participated in the All-India Inter University Rowing Meet in Chandigarh. Last year, standing out in the All-India Inter-University Rowing in Chandigarh, Sartaj went on to take part in the Senior National Aquatic Events in

Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

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In 2024, he secured the first place in the All-India Inter-University Water Polo held at Sports College, Jalandhar.

He attained the top slot in 100-m breaststroke and second place in 200-m breaststroke in the

State-level Sports Homeland Punjab held in Mohali. The same year, he participated in the the National Games held in Uttarakhand.

In 2023, he won the first position in the All-India Inter-University Water Polo at Guru Nanak Dev University.

For three consecutive years (2022, 2023 and 2024), he secured the first place in Inter-College Water Polo (4x100-m freestyle and in 4x100-m medley relay. Sartaj also took part in 100-m and 200-m breaststroke.

In 2022, he participated in four water polo national championships held in different parts of the country. The athlete took part in the Senior National Water Polo Assam, Senior National Games, Rajkot (Gujarat), the All-India Inter-University Water Polo, Kerala, and the National Games held in Goa. In 2021, he finished second in 100-m breaststroke in the Open State held in Mohali and also participated in the Senior National Water Polo, Karnataka.

Sartaj claimed the second spot in 50-m breaststroke during Open State held in Sangrur in 2019 and also Water Polo held the same year. In 2018, he took part in the junior nationals held in Pune.

In the U-14 events, he finished second in Water Polo 2017, Jalandhar, third in 4x100-m medley in Rupnagar and again second in

50-m breaststroke during School State held in Jalandhar in 2013.