Amritsar: Boy sodomised, one arrested

Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested Vishal Masih of Rokhe village for allegedly subjecting a 9-year-old boy to unnatural sex. He was booked following a complaint lodged by the victim's mother. She alleged that her son along with her friend had gone to have bath at a village tubewell where the accused also came. She alleged the accused forcibly took her son to the tubewell room and sodomized him. The accused also threatened of dire consequences if he told anyone about this. The police have registered a case. tns
Woman robbed of jewellery
Amritsar: Three unknown armed persons looted gold earrings, ring and artificial bangles from a woman when she along with her husband was having a walk at Rana Garden park on Sunday. Vijay Rana, complainant and resident of Garden Enclave, told the police that they were strolling when the accused came and started searching him at pistol point. He said when they found nothing, they snatched gold jewellery of his wife. The police have registered a case.
