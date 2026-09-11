Amritsar boy who won gold in bowling honoured

Ramesh, a student of Bhagat Puran Singh Special School run by the Pingalwara Charitable Society, was felicitated on his return from Hong Kong after winning two gold medals at the Asian Bowling Championship.

A special function was held today at the Bhandari Railway Over Bridge to honour Ramesh for bringing laurels to Punjab and the country. Aam Aadmi Party leader Jarnail Singh Dhot felicitated him and congratulated him on his achievement.

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Dhot said Ramesh had brought glory to Punjab at the international level through his hard work, courage and determination. He said the achievement was a source of inspiration for other children with special needs and demonstrated that with determination, hard work and dedication, any goal could be achieved.

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He said children with special needs possessed immense talent and, if provided with the right opportunities and encouragement, could showcase their abilities at national and international levels.

Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal, Iqbal Singh Bhullar, Raman Kumar, Nirmal Singh Asal, Bikramjit Singh (KVI Blood Bank), Vikramjit Singh, Balraj Singh and Manjit Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.