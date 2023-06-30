Amritsar boy wins Best Pitcher Award for his innovative idea on IDE

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 29

Rishabh Bhasin, a BCA student of local DAV College, along with his team partner Harkirat Singh, a student of BSc (IT), emerged as winner for Best Pitcher Award at the prestigious five-day boot camp on “Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE)” organised by AICTE and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC). The boot camp was held from June 22 to 26 at multiple locations in the country. The event was conceptualised based on a suggestion from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aimed to be an inspiring and transformative experience for students and young innovators by inviting their ideas.

For North Zone, the boot camp was held at NITTTR, Chandigarh. The event focused on business idea pitching, where Rishabh Bhasin of DAV College presented his project LYRICS, addressing a pressing concern related to voice assistants and privacy. According to Rishab, the majority of voice assistance applications being used across the globe pose a risk of data and privacy as most users do not know how their voice information is being used. His innovative voice assistant LYRICS ensures user data privacy by not capturing any information. Today, most of the voice or speech recognition devices and applications take voice commands and interpret them to complete several tasks. Rishabh said that with specific modulations, the voice command to complete an action using voice recognition can be made safe thus making it a significant contribution to protecting individuals’ privacy rights.

Rishab is a member of Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) of DAV College that aims at systematically fostering the culture of innovation and start-up ecosystem in the institution. Recently, IIC of the college organised an internal hackathon, where Rishabh emerged as a talent and was tuned to participate in the boot camp. Principal Amardeep Gupta congratulated the students and members of IIC on their arrival to the college.