Amritsar: Breakthrough in gold robbery case, 2 held

Amritsar, October 15
With the arrest of two persons, the city police have solved the case in which unidentified miscreants robbed a jeweller of gold worth around Rs 7 lakh and Rs 30,000 near Rego Bridge area here on Thursday evening.
Those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Bagga Khurd village, now residing in Khasa, and Sukhjinder Singh of Bagge Kalan village in Ajnala. Harwinder had conducted a recce while Sukhjinder was among the miscreants who had looted the jeweller.
Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal, SHO, Division D police station, said there were around seven persons on four bikes who looted the jeweller, Suraj Kumar, a resident of Rajasansi area. He runs a jewellery shop there.
Suraj had complained that there were eight persons on four bikes who robbed him of gold, cash and bike before fleeing. The incident occurred near Rego Bridge when he was going to Guru Bazaar area for getting ornaments prepared.
Suraj told the police that he ran a jewellery shop (Amar and Sons Jewellers) in the main market of Rajasansi area. He said around 7pm, he took gold and proceeded to Guru Bazaar. He said armed robbers tried to stop him, but he somehow sped away. He said one of the accused kicked his bike due to which he lost balance and fell down. Then the miscreants snatched his gold, cash and bike and fled.
Dhaliwal said the robbed gold and cash were with other miscreants who have been identified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...