Amritsar: Breakthrough in gold robbery case, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 15

With the arrest of two persons, the city police have solved the case in which unidentified miscreants robbed a jeweller of gold worth around Rs 7 lakh and Rs 30,000 near Rego Bridge area here on Thursday evening.

Those arrested have been identified as Harwinder Singh of Bagga Khurd village, now residing in Khasa, and Sukhjinder Singh of Bagge Kalan village in Ajnala. Harwinder had conducted a recce while Sukhjinder was among the miscreants who had looted the jeweller.

Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal, SHO, Division D police station, said there were around seven persons on four bikes who looted the jeweller, Suraj Kumar, a resident of Rajasansi area. He runs a jewellery shop there.

Suraj had complained that there were eight persons on four bikes who robbed him of gold, cash and bike before fleeing. The incident occurred near Rego Bridge when he was going to Guru Bazaar area for getting ornaments prepared.

Suraj told the police that he ran a jewellery shop (Amar and Sons Jewellers) in the main market of Rajasansi area. He said around 7pm, he took gold and proceeded to Guru Bazaar. He said armed robbers tried to stop him, but he somehow sped away. He said one of the accused kicked his bike due to which he lost balance and fell down. Then the miscreants snatched his gold, cash and bike and fled.

Dhaliwal said the robbed gold and cash were with other miscreants who have been identified.