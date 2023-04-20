Amritsar: BSF recovers damaged drone

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered a damaged drone near Mahawa border village. The damaged drone was located by farmers who were harvesting their wheat crop. They informed the BSF authorities in this connection. Following a complaint by the BSF, the Gharinda police have booked unknown drug traffickers in this connection. The BSF and police teams searched the area to find if there was any drug or weapon consignment that may be smuggled through the drone. tns

255-gm heroin seized, 1 held

Tarntaran: The Sarhali police arrested a man and seized 255-gm of heroin from his possession on Tuesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Balraj Singh, a resident of Jaura village. Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh said the accused was moving under suspicious circumstance on the outskirts of his village and during search 255 gm of heroin was found from him. A case has been registered.