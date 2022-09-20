Amritsar: BSF seizes 2.5-kg heroin, pistol

Amritsar, September 19
Thwarting another bid of smuggling narcotics and arms by Pakistan-based cross border smugglers through unmanned aerial vehicle (drone), vigilant Border Security Force jawans confiscated around 2.5-kg heroin and a pistol from Dhanoe Kalan village here last night.
The BSF jawans opened fire at the drone after hearing the buzzing sound but it returned to Pakistan.
The jawans heard a thumping sound after a bag was dropped in the fields by the drone. During search operation, they found a black polythene bag containing three packets of heroin weighing around 2.5-kg along with a pistol, a magazine and eight bullets.
The BSF and Punjab Police have been on alert following repeated smuggling of narcotics, arms and explosives through drones. The Punjab Police have also increased patrolling and set up special night nakas near border villages.
