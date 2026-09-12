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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: BSF seizes over 1 kg heroin

Amritsar: BSF seizes over 1 kg heroin

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:04 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The use of drones to push heroin from Pakistan into Punjab continues to pose a challenge along the Amritsar border, with BSF personnel recovering over 1 kg of heroin in two separate seizures on Thursday.

In the first instance at Bhindi Saida, personnel of the 45 Battalion BSF recovered 1.06 kg of heroin packed in two packets, each weighing 530 gram. A DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone and packaging material were also recovered near Fatehpur Border outpost.

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The BSF suspects that the heroin had been sent from Pakistan using the drone and that the unidentified smugglers were operating in coordination with handlers across the border. A case under the NDPS Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, has been registered.

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In another operation, BSF personnel recovered 530 gram of opium and packaging material from a packet near BOP Pul Mora in the Lopoke area. A case under the NDPS Act was subsequently registered at the Lopoke police station.

The seizures came amid intensified patrolling along the border following repeated attempts by smugglers to use drones for delivering narcotics and weapons into Punjab.

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Meanwhile, the Lopoke police arrested Husanpreet Singh, alias Prince, of Lopoke and Baljinder Singh, alias Bind, of Gagarmal village during patrolling near the Gagarmal level crossing. The duo allegedly tried to turn back after spotting the police. Two pistols and a magazine were recovered during search of Husanpreet Singh.

In another arms case, the Jandiala police arrested Jagmel Singh, alias Billa, of Ekal gadda village in Tarn Taran, near the Dharad village canal bridge. Four live .30-bore cartridges were recovered from him.

Separate cases under the Arms Act have been registered in both instances.

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