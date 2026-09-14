DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar: Case registered against firing accused

Amritsar: Case registered against firing accused

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 12:26 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

The Harike police have registered a case on the complaint of Harbhej Singh alias Pinka, a resident of Tung village and others in the area, who fired shots yesterday. The accused include Dharamvir Singh alias Bassi, a resident of Kutti Wala, and Happy, a resident of Tung village, along with four unidentified persons.

The victim of the case, Harbhej Singh alias Pinka, said that he was going to Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in the village last evening when a person climbed on the roof of Happy’s house and the accused fired at him in the air with their pistols. He said he took shelter inside the gurdwara and defended himself. Harbhej Singh added he had an argument with Dharamvir Singh at the fair held at Gurdwara Sahib last year and keeping this in mind, the accused opened fire on him. Sub Inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 125, 315 (2), 191 (3) 190 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts