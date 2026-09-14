Amritsar: Case registered against firing accused

The Harike police have registered a case on the complaint of Harbhej Singh alias Pinka, a resident of Tung village and others in the area, who fired shots yesterday. The accused include Dharamvir Singh alias Bassi, a resident of Kutti Wala, and Happy, a resident of Tung village, along with four unidentified persons.

The victim of the case, Harbhej Singh alias Pinka, said that he was going to Gurdwara Baba Jiwan Singh in the village last evening when a person climbed on the roof of Happy’s house and the accused fired at him in the air with their pistols. He said he took shelter inside the gurdwara and defended himself. Harbhej Singh added he had an argument with Dharamvir Singh at the fair held at Gurdwara Sahib last year and keeping this in mind, the accused opened fire on him. Sub Inspector Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 125, 315 (2), 191 (3) 190 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

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