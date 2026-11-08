Amritsar city all decked-up, security tightened on Diwali

City-based dermatologists have advised people to take precautions while celebrating Diwali.

Dr Amarjit Singh Sachdeva, senior consultant dermatologist, said pollutants released by firecrackers could trigger skin irritation and allergic reactions, especially among those with sensitive skin, eczema and other existing conditions.

He advised them to avoid prolonged exposure to firecracker smoke and wash exposed skin gently after the celebrations. Highlighting the risk of firecracker-related burns, Dr Sachdeva said people should maintain a safe distance from fireworks, wear cotton clothes and ensure children were supervised.

“In case of burns, immediately cool the affected area under clean running water for 20 minutes. Do not apply toothpaste, oil or other home remedies and seek medical attention,” he advised.

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Warning about the impact of firecracker smoke on eye health, he urged people not to rub their eyes and seek medical attention in case of persistent irritation or injury. The police have stepped up security in the city and rural areas for peaceful festivities.

Checks have been intensified at 130 locations across the city, with 90 police teams on patrol duty. Officials said a quick-response teams had also been put in place to ensure that police teams reached the spot within five minutes of receiving information about any incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu said paramilitary personnel, apart from the reserve police force, will guard the holy city.

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Senior police officials, including the DCPs, ADCPs, ACPs, apart from SHOs, have been directed to remain alert. The city has been divided into three zones, with security in these being supervised by DCPs and ADCP rank officials.

With arms and drugs continuing to sneak into the Indian territory from across the border, the Amritsar Rural Police have intensified joint patrolling with the Border Security Force (BSF) in the border belt.

Police teams have also stepped up surveillance and security in villages located along the International Border.SP (Operations), Amritsar Rural, Gagandeep Singh said the police were already on high alert, but security had been further tightened in view of recent seizures of large consignments of narcotics and sophisticated weapons.

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Joint patrolling, intensified checking and increased surveillance in border villages were part of the measures to thwart any possible threat during the festive season. The police have also urged the residents to remain vigilant. Special security arrangements have been made at the railway station, Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal, Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and major markets which are witnessing heavy rush ahead of the festival. The traffic police have drawn up a separate plan to regulate traffic in crowded markets and on major roads.

The police have also intensified special nakas, vehicle checking, foot patrolling and PCR surveillance in crowded areas. Hotels, guest houses, inns and paying guest accommodations are being checked, with police teams scrutinising check-in and check-out registers to verify the identities of visitors from outside the city.

The officials also held a flag march across all three police zones. The march covered prominent and sensitive locations, including the Heritage Street, Hall Gate and Ranjit Avenue, to reinforce public confidence and demonstrate police preparedness.