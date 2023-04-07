Amritsar: City police take out flag march

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana along with paramilitary forces on Thursday took out a flag march in areas near the Golden Temple, Hall Gate and Heritage Street and in areas under the Division E and Division D police stations here. The police said the flag march would inculcate a sense of safety and security among the residents of the city. tns

Encroachments removed

Amritsar: ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur and traffic in-charges along with Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday conducted an anti-encroachment drive near the railway station, link road, cycle market and Putlighar bazaar where encroachments were removed to streamline traffic. They urged the people to cooperate with the police for smooth movement of traffic in the city and not to encroach on roads. Amandeep Kaur warned them of taking stern legal action in case they did not mend their ways.