DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Amritsar civic body acts against ‘illegal liquor sale’, encroachments

Amritsar civic body acts against ‘illegal liquor sale’, encroachments

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:19 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC officials during an anti-encroachment drive on Lawrance Road in Amritsar on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against a sugarcane juice vendor on Lawrence Road for allegedly serving liquor illegally on a public road and against unauthorised structures near Alpha One Mall on the GT Road after videos of the violations went viral on social media.

Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said it would act promptly on complaints and evidence of unauthorised activities. It warned the vendors, shopkeepers and other violators against encroaching on public roads and government land or engaging in activities that disturb public order.

Advertisement

Bhatia said action against violations could include removing encroachments, seizing goods where legally permissible, imposing fines, and pursuing other legal proceedings, as applicable under the rules.

Advertisement

He also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration and report violations through appropriate channels, reiterating that public roads and civic spaces were meant for the use and convenience of all citizens.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts