Amritsar civic body acts against ‘illegal liquor sale’, encroachments

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC) took action against a sugarcane juice vendor on Lawrence Road for allegedly serving liquor illegally on a public road and against unauthorised structures near Alpha One Mall on the GT Road after videos of the violations went viral on social media.

Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said it would act promptly on complaints and evidence of unauthorised activities. It warned the vendors, shopkeepers and other violators against encroaching on public roads and government land or engaging in activities that disturb public order.

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Bhatia said action against violations could include removing encroachments, seizing goods where legally permissible, imposing fines, and pursuing other legal proceedings, as applicable under the rules.

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He also appealed to the residents to cooperate with the administration and report violations through appropriate channels, reiterating that public roads and civic spaces were meant for the use and convenience of all citizens.