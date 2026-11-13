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Home / Amritsar / Amritsar Civic body acts as encroachments eat into public space

Amritsar Civic body acts as encroachments eat into public space

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Civic officials remove encroachments from Ramsar Road near Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib in Amritsar on Thursday.
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The Municipal Corporation today removed illegal encroachments from Ramsar Road near Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib as part of its ongoing drive.

However, the action has once again brought the persistent traffic congestion in the area into focus, where encroachments and roadside parking routinely narrow the already congested stretch.

Traffic bottlenecks are a regular feature in the area, particularly due to vehicles parked by devotees visiting Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib. The problem becomes more acute every Sunday when thousands of devotees attend a special religious programme, ‘Chupehra,’ at the gurdwara. Encroachments and haphazard parking during these gatherings further restrict vehicle movement, causing inconvenience to commuters and locals.

The residents said a few days after anti-encroachment drives, vendors and shopkeepers would reoccupy public spaces.

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They pointed out that removing encroachments alone would not resolve the problem. Those living in the area have demanded a permanent mechanism to keep the road clear, regulate vehicle parking and ensure smooth traffic movement, instead of relying on periodic enforcement drives.

Dhiraj Kumar, a resident of Kot Baba Deep Singh said, sustained enforcement, coupled with a proper parking plan for devotees, was essential to address the recurring traffic bottleneck on the road.

Sushant Bhatia, Estate Officer, Municipal Corporation, warned shopkeepers, vendors and others against encroaching upon public roads and footpaths.

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