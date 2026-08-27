Amritsar civic body approves infra projects worth Rs 130.82 crore

Development work worth Rs 130.82 crore for the holy city was approved at a special meeting of the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), chaired by Mayor Jatinder Singh Bhatia on Wednesday.

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During the meeting, the committee gave the go-ahead to a range of projects aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and civic amenities. Bhatia said the approved funds would be used for road repairs, street-lighting, sewage infrastructure and the provision of clean drinking water.

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He said there would be no compromise on the quality of the development works and directed officials to ensure that all projects were completed within the stipulated time.

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Municipal Commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill assured the committee that the projects would be monitored transparently to ensure that residents benefited from them at the earliest.

Committee members councillors Jagmeet Singh Ghulli and Sukhbir Kaur, along with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation, were also present at the meeting.