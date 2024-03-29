Amritsar civic body completes survey on under-construction hotel at rly road

Amritsar, March 28
Following an application by an under-construction hotel at Railway Road to approve the building plan, the Municipal Corporation officials have completed the survey work. Officials of the Municipal Town Planning wing have prepared a report regarding the under-construction Richie Hotel. A team of the department has checked all the facts including structural drawing, NOC by the airport authority and fire brigade, registration of property, layout map and approval of basement. The team of the MTP wing has prepared a 10-page report and submitted it to Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh. The MTP wing officials are not ready to speak about where the deficiency was found in the investigations.
Earlier on Tuesday, Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh issued directions to the MTP, Assistant Town Planner, Building Inspector and Draughtsman to personally visit the spot to inspect the under-construction Richie Hotel site near the railway station and submit report.
It is worth mentioning that the construction of the hotel was started in June 2019 after the approval of building plan under “Invest Punjab” in 2019. The basement was dug up during this construction. In May 2022, six adjoining houses and the wall of Grand Hotel collapsed along with the basement of the under- construction hotel. The district administration constituted an inquiry committee which found that the hotel owner violated building bylaws during digging and construction of the basement.
