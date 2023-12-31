Amritsar Civic body extends last date to get subsidy on e-autos till March 31

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 30

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation has extended the last date to get benefit of subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh on e-autos. Now, the diesel auto drivers can take benefit of subsidy till March 31. Earlier, the MC had announced that the government is going to close the offer on December 31.

Good alternate The e-auto is a good alternate for diesel autos, which do not create noise and air pollution and citizens are also fond of its ride

Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner and Project In charge, stated that Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention (RAAHI) is running successfully with bumper booking of e-autos in the month of December and a large number of diesel auto drivers are taking benefit of subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh. “The e-auto is a good alternate for diesel autos, which do not create noise and air pollution and citizens are also fond of its ride. The e-auto drivers are being benefitted as they are not spending any money on purchase of diesel as well as repair works. On the other hand, they are making good savings,” said MC Joint Commissioner.

He said the EV charging stations would be installed shortly at 18 main sites of the city where e-auto drivers can get their vehicles charged at nominal rates and in the coming time more sites will be selected for installation of EV charging stations in almost all parts of the city. “It was the long-pending demand of e-auto drivers and we are going to fulfill it. The government is giving a boost to electric vehicles and preparing various EV charging policies. We appeal to all the diesel auto drivers to visit the offices of e-auto companies and get booked an e-auto of their choice and take benefit of subsidy of Rs 1.40 lakh along with social welfare schemes,” said Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner of MC and project in charge of the Rejuvenation of Auto Rickshaws in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention.