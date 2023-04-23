Amritsar Civic body raids two factories, 270-kg single-use plastic seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

The Municipal Corporation (MC) raided two factories and seized 270-kg plastic carry bags and some other prohibited single-use plastic material on Friday.

A team of the civic body, which had Municipal Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and Health Superintendent Neeraj Bhandari, Chief Sanitary Inspector Rakesh Marwaha, Sanitary Inspector Ashok Kumar, Sanitary Inspector Ravinder Kumar, Sanitary Inspector Rajan Kumar, Sanitary Inspector Ravinder Rana and Harmeet Singh, raided a house in the Kot Khalsa area. At an illegal factory, some workers were found filling single-use plastic glasses with water. Dr Kiran stated that the factory was set up in a house, without any licence.

About 90-kg plastic rolls of single-use plastic with stickers of a Ludhiana-based firm were recovered. Stickers carrying the name of a Ludhiana-based company were being pasted on the glasses of water.

Dr Kiran stated that the department has seized the single-use plastic material and issued challans.

Another factory manufacturing single-use plastic carry bags in the Angarh area was raided by the health-wing officials. MHO Dr Kiran stated that thousands of single-use plastic carry bags were being produced. About 180-kg of single-use plastic rolls and carry bags was recovered from the factory. A challan has been imposed on the owner of the factory.

For the unversed, single-use plastic was banned by the Centre and the Punjab Government several months back. The Municipal Corporation has issued more than 800 challans against those selling carry bags and other items made of single-use plastic. Despite this, the manufacturing, sale and use of single-use plastic are rampant. The efforts of the MC health wing have failed to yield any positive result so far.

Factory set up sans licence