Amritsar Civic body removes illegal encroachments at chowk

Amritsar, April 22
The estate wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) removed illegal encroachments on Friday evening.
The construction of a large multi-storey commercial had been started at Ram Talai Chowk in East Zone area. The owners and the builder, who started this illegal construction, excavated the land and prepared the basement.
The builders have also constructed a room and a bathroom for workers on the municipal land outside the under construction building. A large amount of sand, gravel and other material were also kept on the footpath and road. Due to that, the traffic system there also started getting affected. When the estate wing of the MC got information about this, officials of the wing first warned the builder and asked him to vacate the footpath, failing which they would take action. Despite the warning, the owner of building did not remove the rooms constructed on the government land. On Friday afternoon, the rooms built on the footpath were demolished by the team of the estate wing of the corporation with the help of a ditch machine. Goods lying on the road were also removed. The building inspector, Rohini of MTP Department, reached the spot with her team. She and her team halted the work and confiscated the goods. She also asked for the documents and approval.
