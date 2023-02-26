Amritsar Civic body seals properties of 60 tax defaulters in a week

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 25

Of 19,000 property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued sealing notices to 14,000 defaulters so far. During the past one week, the MC sealed around 60 commercial establishments for non-payment of pending tax.

With only one month left for the end of the fiscal, the MC has decided to collect tax from all defaulters this financial year. A sealing drive was initiated by the MC on Monday.

Nodal officer for property tax Daljit Singh said: “Our zonal offices and the head office at Ranjit Avenue will remain open on Saturday. We urge the residents to pay their pending property tax without delay to avoid any inconvenience.”

Meanwhile, the property tax wing of the MC sealed nine shops on Friday. The teams of MC visited Sultanwind village, UBDC area, Chowk Chabutra, Ram Bagh and Hide Market to collect tax and seal the buildings of defaulters. Some of the traders also paid tax on the spot to avert action. Superintendent of property tax wing Pardeep Rajput said they had sealed a shop of an e-rickshaw operators, a mechanical tool shop, a vegetable shop, two shops of cloth merchant and a chemist shop. Meanwhile, another team of the MC sealed a cement seller’s shop. Owners of five buildings have shown the receipts of tax payment against the sealing notice.

The nodal officer for the property tax said they had been working to collect Rs 50 crore of property tax till the end of the fiscal. More than 1.10 lakh property owners have paid the tax till date. Around Rs 29 crore has been collected so far. Most of the major commercial establishments often pay tax in the last week of March. The MC officials would also visit major shopping malls and commercial centres to collect tax.

Notice issued to 14,000