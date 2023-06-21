Amritsar Civic body seizes single-use plastic material

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

A team of the Municipal Health Department seized single use plastic material from two wholesale shops located on Maqboolpura Road here on Tuesday.

Municipal Corporation’s Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar along with Health Superintendent Neeraj Bhandari, Chief Sanitary Inspector Vijay Gill, Sanitary Inspector Ganesh Hans, Sanitary Inspector Shyam Singh got information that wholesalers stored and selling single-use plastic. A team led by Dr Kiran Kumar raided Maqboolpura Road area and seized thousands of plastic glasses and spoons packed in 12 big boxes. The MC issued challans to the shop owner.

Dr Kiran Kumar said during the checking of a godown of another shop, a large quantity of thermocol crockery was recovered. The challan was issued to the shopkeeper. The recovered goods were loaded onto an MC truck and taken to the MC office. Kiran Kumar said single-use plastic items were being supplied by both shopkeepers to other shopkeepers in the city.