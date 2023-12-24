Amritsar civic body staff asked to issue permits to commercial units

Amritsar, December 23

Though the city has more than 80,000 commercial units, only 20,000 have a licence to operate business in the city, thereby shying away from their liability towards the Municipal Corporation. In a recent meeting convened by the licence wing, senior MC officials asked the staff to check the documents and get the violating commercial units to register themselves.

Senior MC official Vishal Wadhawan held a meeting with the staff of licence wing to review the revenue status. Wadhawan said that the department should issue as many licences as possible. He said that according to a survey conducted by MC, there are more than 80,000 commercial units in the city but the department issued licences to less than 20,000 units. This includes small shops as well as big commercial establishments in the city. He instructed that licences should first be issued to all major showrooms, restaurants, marriage resorts, hotels, banks, educational institutions, from which conservancy tax is also to be collected. Senior MC officials stated that by the end of fiscal year on March 31, the target set in the budget has to be achieved. The revenue target from licensing is Rs 4.5 crore. Wadhawan said that departmental action would be taken against the negligent employees.

Among the licensing functions performed by the municipalities are those for various categories of professions such as architects, plumbers and surveyors, activities such as sinking of tubewells, sale of meat, fish and poultry or hawking of articles, advertisement space or premises used for private markets, slaughter-houses, hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, factories, warehouses, godowns, goods transport depots, eating houses, lodging houses, hotels, theatres, cinema houses and places of public amusement and other non-residential uses. — TNS

